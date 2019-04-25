Quinnen Williams is headed to the Big Apple. The defensive tackle became the first Alabama player selected in Thursday night’s NFL Draft when he was taken with the No. 3 overall pick by the New York Jets. Williams is the highest-drafted Alabama defensive lineman since Marcel Dareus went No. 3 overall in 2011. This year’s selection extends Alabama’s streak to 11 straight years with at least one player drafted in the first round, the longest active run by any school.

Williams experienced a breakout year last season, moving from defensive end to nose guard. He adapted to the switch seamlessly, earning the Outland Trophy while leading Alabama with 19.5 tackles for a loss. Despite fighting off numerous double teams, Williams finished with 71 tackles and eight sacks. He was named a unanimous first-team All-American and was Alabama’s highest-rated defensive player, earning a 96 grade from Pro Football Focus.

“It’s just opportunity. I’ve always been this player, I just always had great players in front of me,” Williams said during Alabama’s Pro Day. “I was blessed when coach Saban gave me the opportunity to move from defensive end to nose guard, and I just made the most of that opportunity.”

Williams followed his successful season with a stellar performance at the NFL Combine. The 6-foot-3, 303-pound defensive lineman clocked a 4.83 time in the 40-yard dash, the fourth-fastest time by a 300-plus pound defensive lineman at the combine since 2003.

“Quinnen just had to get bigger and stronger because at times he was undersized,” Saban said during the team’s pro day. “He always played with a great attitude and lots of tenacity. He did everything right, and he’s a smart player, so a combination of all those things helped him rise so quickly.”

Williams’ selection marks the third straight year and Alabama defensive lineman has been selected in the first round. Last year, defensive tackle Da’Ron Payne was drafted No. 13 overall by the Washington Redskins, while Jonathan Allen was picked No. 17 overall by the Redskins in 2017.