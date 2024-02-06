Alabama’s extended transfer portal period following Nick Saban’s retirement will officially close at the end of the week. While the Crimson Tide was dealt a few key departures, it did a decent job of retaining the majority of its roster.

In total Alabama saw 27 of its former players enter the transfer portal, including 10 following Saban’s retirement. Of that group, the Tide lost six players who started at least five games last season, including safety Caleb Downs (Ohio State), tight end Amari Niblack (Texas) receivers Isaiah Bond (Texas) and Malik Benson (Florida State), left tackle Kadyn Proctor (Iowa) and center Seth McLaughlin (Ohio State).

On the flip side, Alabama was able to add six players from the portal. First-year head coach Kalen DeBoer took three of his former Washington players with him, bringing wide receiver Germie Bernard, center Parker Brailsford and quarterback Austin Mack to Alabama. The Tide also added cornerback Domani Jackson from Southern California as well as defensive lineman LT Overton and offensive tackle Naquil Bertrand from Texas A&M.

In addition, Alabama will put the final touches on this year's recruiting class Wednesday as it is set to sign five-star receiver Ryan Williams, four-star edge rusher Noah Carter and three-star linebacker QB Reese.

After projecting Alabama’s current roster on offense earlier this week, here’s a look at how the Crimson Tide could line up in first-year defensive coordinator Kane Wommack’s new 4-2-5 setup.