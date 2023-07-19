TideIllustrated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Alabama took its turn at SEC Media Days on Wednesday as Nick Saban was joined by defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry, offensive lineman J.C. Latham and outside linebacker Dallas Turner inside Nashville’s Grand Hyatt hotel. All three of Alabama’s player representatives have risen up as leaders in the locker room. Wednesday, we got a chance to see what they are like behind the mic. Here are a few notes about what they had to say.

Best defensive player in the SEC?

Preseason All-SEC teams will be announced later this week as the media will make its picks at every position. Players don’t have a say in the matter, but that didn’t stop Turner from doing a bit of campaigning. The five-star edge rusher wasn’t shy when asked his opinion of who is the SEC’s top defender, confidently throwing his hat into the ring for the honor. “I definitely feel like I am,” Turner said. “It’s my motor, my ability to pass rush, my versatility, and ability to play multiple positions.” Turner has a case. Last season, the 6-foot-4, 240-pound defender finished second on the team with four sacks and nine quarterback hurries to go with eight stops for a loss. He also returned a fumble 11 yards for a touchdown against Tennessee. Alabama will be counting on Turner to expand on those numbers this year as he takes over for Will Anderson Jr. as Alabama’s top pass-rushing presence this fall. As for his place as the SEC’s top defender, his teammates don’t mind buying into the hype. “I feel like Dallas is the best defensive player in the SEC,” said McKinstry, who figures to compete for the title himself this season. Latham is just happy Turner is on his side. The junior offensive tackle said going up against the relentless pass rusher in practice has allowed him to sharpen his game over the past two years. “It means the world,” Latham said. “Guys like him, Will Anderson, Chris Braswell, Q [Quandarrius Robinson]. Guys like that, I love going up against guys who are great at what they do. It makes me stronger.”

Players discuss impact of new coordinators

This past season, Alabama saw former offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien leave for the NFL and former defensive coordinator Pete Golding make way for Ole Miss, creating a huge hole in the coaching staff. This offseason, Alabama brought in Kevin Steele to head up the defense and Tommy Rees to call the offense. With the changes in the coaching staff, some have wondered how the new coordinators will mesh with this year's roster. From the looks of it, both sides of the ball seem to be in safe hands. McKinstry notes how he and his teammates are able to adjust to new personnel entering the program. “I feel like us knowing that is a big deal with us, changing coaches, just learning new coaches, seeing their way of things, seeing how they’re going to be different in the program,” he said. McKinstry believes that it is especially important for he and his teammates to be able to adjust to the new hires in order to be successful. The maturity level of this young team will be put to the test with new coaches taking the reins. Dallas Turner was brought into the program under Golding and will now be adjusting to Steele’s style of defense. Turner has been able to compare the two coaches and feels just as comfortable with Steele in charge. “They’re both very good defensive coordinators. I’ll say that first and foremost,” Turner said. “Kevin Steele has more experience, I will say that. With Alabama, he understands the standard and he knows what we’re supposed to be doing as a defense.” Like any Alabama coach or player, it is certain to recognize the historical standard of the football program and how it must be upheld in order to be successful. Steele already seems to have a grasp of the high expectations, something that meshes will with his players. On the offensive side, J.C. Latham has been able to work with Tommy Rees so far this summer and is very grateful for his new coach. “I think just knowing him as a person, he’s a great person. I can tell he has a love for the game, a passion for the game,” Latham said. “I think as far as the offense he’s installed and brought to the team, it utilizes everybody’s strengths.” Latham recognizes Rees’s impact on his new team and how he is able to be a versatile coordinator that can include everyone.

Milroe receives praise from fellow mobile quarterback

It wasn’t just Alabama players on display Wednesday. The Crimson Tide also shared the stage with Arkansas, Florida and Kentucky during Day 3 of the SEC’s four-day event. During K.J. Jefferson’s time behind the mic, the Arkansas quarterback divvied out some praise for his Alabama counterpart, Jalen Milroe, who helped lead the Crimson Tide to a 49-26 victory over the Razorbacks last year. “Great player, man,” Jefferson said of Milroe. “Being a dual-threat quarterback, there’s a lot that goes into that. Just being able to be mobile and create plays with your legs, be explosive with your legs when plays break down and keep plays alive when they break down. Being able to see him and his growth to when he first came into actually playing in games and starting in games. It was fun to actually see him fulfill his dream.” Milroe came in for an injured Bryce Young during the second quarter of last year’s game against Arkansas. He finished the afternoon 4 of 9 for 65 yards and a touchdown through the air while adding 91 yards and a score with his feet. Milroe, a redshirt sophomore, is joined by redshirt freshman Ty Simpson and Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner as one of three main competitors for Alabama's opening at starting quarterback this season. Earlier Monday, Nick Saban said that the battle was currently even while stating none of the three hav separated themselves from one another. "Whoever lines up at quarterback and whoever’s the quarterback of the team is going to take the role of that leadership role," Latham said. "I know they’re going to be great. "As far as J-Mil goes, I know he has the potential to be one of the best quarterbacks in the country, if not the best. I have no doubt in anybody else that plays as well."

Alabama ready for another Lone Star State showdown