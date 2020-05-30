This week BamaInsider is examining Alabama's recruiting success in some of the most important states in the country by reviewing which programs excel at signing the top-five prospects year-after-year in each state since 2015.

The Alabama Crimson Tide coaches have proven more than capable of poaching the state of Louisiana for some its best over the years.

Since 2015, Alabama has signed four players that ranked fifth or higher in the state of Louisiana. None ranked higher nationally than receiver DeVonta Smith.

2015

5. WR Daylon Charlot- Transferred to Kansas after his freshman season at Alabama.

2017

2. WR DeVonta Smith- Caught 68 passes for 1,256 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2019.

4. DT Phidarian Mathis- Pro Football Focus graded him out at 80.3 against the run. Only 13 Alabama defenders played more snaps in 2019.

2019

5. DT Ishmael Sopsher- Played only 11 snaps on defense in 2019. He ranked 72nd overall and third at his position at the end of his senior year.

Mathis is the only guy on the list that ranked outside the top 80. He ranked 151 entering college.

Linebacker Dylan Moses finished his high school career at IMG Academy in Florida, but he spent the vast majority of his time in Louisiana. Alabama's ability to sign him away from LSU is easily the Crimson Tide's biggest steal since 2015.