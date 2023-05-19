TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Patrick Murphy doesn’t want to spread rumors, but he heard a juicy one heading into Alabama’s 5-0 victory over Long Island on Friday night. According to the head coach, injured ace Montana Fouts completed a bullpen session behind the scenes before the NCAA regional opener.

“She pitched full-out in the batting cages before [the game],” Murphy said. “I wasn’t in there, I didn’t see it. So, I’m pretty sure it’s true.”

Fouts, who suffered a hyperextended left knee during last week’s SEC Tournament win over Arkansas, did not feature in Friday night’s win over Long Island. The graduate pitcher suited up for the game and wore a heavy brace on her left leg.

Earlier in the week, Murphy said Fouts is currently “day-to-day” moving forward. Friday night, he said he is still unsure of when she will be able to return to the circle.

Fouts, a three-time NFCA All-American, leads the nation with 311 strikeouts and has a 23-9 record with a 1.44 earned run average this season. She is highly-regarded as one of the best players in college softball and has been the leading force in Alabama, earning the No. 5 overall seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

With Fouts out, Alabama turned to Jaala Torrence in the circle Friday night. The junior didn't disappoint, pitching a complete-game shutout while striking out five batters and giving up four hits. After surrendering a double in the second inning, Torrence retired 12 straight batters en route to the victory.

"The defense had my back tonight, and the offense did, too," Torrence said. "So I feel like for me, just knowing that they're behind me and even Montana's behind me, it makes everything so much easier on the mound."

Torrence's complete game allowed Alabama to rest its other pitchers, which could be vital in the event Fouts isn't able to pitch this weekend. The Crimson Tide's rotation also features redshirt sophomore Alex Salter and senior left-hander Lauren Esman.

Alabama’s victory Friday keeps it in the winner’s bracket where it will face Middle Tennessee State on Saturday at noon CT. The Blue Raiders beat Central Arkansas 8-0 in five innings to open the tournament.