TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Parker Brailsford knew about naysayers long before the term LANK entered his vocabulary. The Alabama center has faced skepticism regarding his size since his high school days, back when his offensive line coach had to send out highlight tapes to drum up interest from bigger programs.

Brailsford’s been doubted every step of the way since. His undersized frame quickly caught defensive linemen off guard after breaking into Washington’s starting lineup last year. However, even after earning Freshman All-America honors and helping the Huskies claim the Joe Moore Award, there were questions over whether the 6-foot-2, 275-pound center was wise to follow Kalen DeBoer to the SEC.