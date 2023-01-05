"I warm up shooting deep shots, but I don’t think I practice those," Miller said. "I think some just fall at times."

With the shot clock dwindling down, the freshman confidently rose up and cashed in from the Alabama logo.

The former McDonald's All-American tallied his 13th game with double digits in scoring amassing 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field. Miller's performance was highlighted by hitting a 3-pointer from 45 feet away from the basket.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — There was no question that Brandon Miller was going to be special, but every so often, the true freshman finds another way to steal the spotlight.

Miller's converting a 3-pointer from Mobile added to his draft stock which continues to rise. In Krysten Peek's latest mock draft, Miller is projected to be selected at No. 3 by the Houston Rockets in the draft and the first collegiate player taken in the draft. If that holds true, Miller would become the second-highest draft pick in program history.

Only Antonio McDyess, who was the No. 2 draft pick in 1995, would have a higher draft position than the 6-foot-9 forward.

"He’s a great kid with a good personality, works really hard, really cares about his team," Oats said. "It is nice to have the best player on the floor most nights when you go out, though, as a coach. It makes my job a little bit easier. He can create some offense, make some tough shots when you’re struggling a little bit. We’re gonna enjoy him for the one year we’ve got him. He’s gonna be really good next year in the NBA. He’s been really good for us."

While Miller has already been named the SEC Freshman of the Week and is on the midseason Wooden Award watchlist, Oats believes there's more room for Miller to grow.

"We’re gonna get him better," Oats said. "There’s things that I think he still needs to do better. He’s gotta finish at the rim better. He’s gotta get better defensively. He’s gotta rebound a little better on a consistent level. Tonight, he didn’t have any offensive rebounds. I think he can be better for us on that end. But he’s really talented. He’s gonna be a lottery pick.

"He’s gonna make us all proud here when he leaves here. But while he’s here, we’re gonna try to win a lot of games and have some fun doing it."