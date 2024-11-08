No. 2 Alabama's free throw woes continue against Arkansas State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball survived a strong effort from Arkansas State in an 88-79 victory Friday night, but one problem loomed large — free-throw shooting.

The Crimson Tide got to the line 44 times but converted on just 28 attempts, continuing a disturbing trend to start the season. Through Alabama’s first two regular-season games it has shot 66% from the line, which would rank No. 204 in the country. Alabama also shot just 62.5% in its preseason exhibition game against Memphis.

“I think we have a really skilled team, to get into the free throw deal,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said after Friday’s game. “I’m not overly concerned, but our guys need to come locked in… … nobody outside of Wrightsell shot it the way we needed them to; everybody has got to be a little better –– I think we will be. I just think we have to come in a little more focused.”

While boasting one of the nation’s deepest rosters, Alabama’s early season free-throw struggles have been a worrying trend in the early part of the season. The Crimson Tide has gotten away with it against inferior opponents. However, the problem could be amplified soon. Alabama faces six teams ranked inside the top 25 of KenPom’s NetRtg before the new year, and the Tide will need to make their penalty shots in games that will likely be close.

Alabama hasn’t had problems getting to the line this season. The Tide ranks No. 6 nationally through two games in FTrate, which quantifies how often teams are getting to the stripe; Alabama’s number is 64.3, which is the second-highest mark among high-major schools.

The Crimson Tide’s struggles from the line can also be attributed to individual players struggling out of the gate compared to their career averages. Grant Nelson is shooting 60% this season but has been a 75% shooter throughout his career. Cliff Omoruyi has seen improvement from the line, shooting 75% compared to a 59% career average.

Alabama star guard Mark Sears, averaging a career-low 73% this season, has been an 85% shooter from the line throughout his career. Sears, who missed five free throws against Arkansas State called the game “a rough night for all of us at the free throw line.” Oats added that he wants to see better consistency at the line from Alabama’s entire lineup as the Tide continues nonconference play.

“Labaron [went] 5 of 9, he should be 7 or 8 of 9,” Oats said. “Mark Sears has consistently over his career been a great free throw shooter, he goes 11 of 16. I mean, you'd expect him to go 14, 15, 16 of 16. So it's not like these are guys that I expect to keep missing them. I mean those would be the main two culprits in my opinion. Some other guys go — Jarin's gotta do better, he went 0-for-1. Low sample size again but Derrion 1-for-2. You can't have a lot of guys go 1-for-2, 2-for-4. Cliff went 4-for-4 Monday then he goes 2-for-4 tonight. Really nobody outside of Wrightsell shot it the way we needed him to. So just everybody's gotta be a little better. I think we will be. I think we've just gotta come in a little more focused."

No. 2 Alabama (2-0) will look to rediscover its stroke from the free-throw line next week when it hosts McNeese State (1-1) on Monday at 6 p.m. CT inside Coleman Coliseum.