The boxscore speaks for itself, but Jimmy Dykes summed up No. 2 Alabama basketball’s 93-69 loss at Oklahoma on Saturday as well as anyone could.

“Alabama, they forgot to defend today,” the television analyst said during ESPN’s broadcast of the game. “They got knocked in the nose. They have not had a response.”

The 24-point loss is Alabama’s largest margin of defeat since it was thumped 86-63 by Kentucky in the 2018 SEC Tournament. It’s the third-largest loss by any No. 2 team against an unranked opponent in the 75-year history of the Associated Press Poll and easily the most embarrassing performance in Nate Oats’ four seasons as head coach.

What’s even worse is Alabama should of saw it coming. Oats sure did.

Heading into Saturday’s game, Oats warned his players that Oklahoma was better than its 11-9 record. The Sooners suffered narrow defeats to then-ranked No. 6 Texas (70-69), No. 2 Kansas (79-75) and No. 21 Baylor (62-60) and were due for an upset. Meanwhile, Alabama (18-3) was dealt a warning blow earlier in the week, barely grinding out a 66-63 home win against unranked Mississippi State.

The writing was on the wall. Alabama players just refused to pay it any attention.

“There was a point where you could kind of feel that we thought we were kind of untouchable,” Alabama guard Rylan Griffen said after the game. “But today we came out and lost, and Coach Oats has been warning us about something like this happening. Now that we see that, we need to come back out with an edge on our shoulder and start the games off better.”

Alabama couldn’t have started Saturday any worse.

The Crimson Tide opened the game by making just three of its first 16 shots from the floor, digging itself into an early deficit. From there, its defense went missing, allowing the Sooners to shoot 67.9% in the first half while making 13 of their final 14 shots heading into the break.

"Oklahoma came ready to play and we obviously didn't," Oats said. "I told the guys coming in that they had a bunch of one-possession losses and were much better than their record indicated. They were ready to go, and I don't think we were. We never really got back in it."

It appeared all but over when Oklahoma took a 50-33 lead into the half. However, the Sooners made sure more misery ensued over the next 20 minutes, outscoring the Crimson Tide again in the second half while shooting 48.4% after the break.

In total, Oklahoma connected on 57.6% of its shots, including 9 of 13 (69.2%) from beyond the arc. Grant Sherfield led the Sooners with 30 points, including four 3s. Jalen Hill proved just as unstoppable, putting up 26 points on 9 of 11 shooting.

Alabama, on the other hand, shot a pedestrian 37.8% from the floor, including just 6 of 22 (27.2%) from deep. Noah Clowney recorded 10 points and eight rebounds but missed all four of his 3-point attempts, extending his streak to 20 straight misses from deep.

Griffen was one of the Crimson Tide’s only bright spots, recording 15 points and a season-high seven rebounds while shooting 3 of 5 from deep. However, the freshman's performance was a small consolation to the feeling of watching the home crowd storm the court following the final whistle.

“Personally, I want to use this for motivation,” Griffen said. “I don’t really like forgetting losses. I like to learn from them.”

Alabama won’t have long to lick its wounds as it returns to SEC play Tuesday night with a home date against Vanderbilt. The Crimson Tide topped the Commodores 78-66 in Nashville last week. Although, if Saturday’s loss proved anything, it is that Alabama can’t afford to take any team for granted moving forward.

"The teams going to be ready. The fans are going to be ready. Everybody's going to be ready,” Oats said. “Our guys haven’t been accustomed to being ranked second in the country this late in the year before. I don't think we realize we're getting everybody's 'A' game.”