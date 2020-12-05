Alabama's trip to the bayou occurred a few weeks later than originally planned. Its blowout, on the other hand, was delivered in expected fashion.

No. 1 Alabama exacted revenge over LSU while ripping apart a toothless Tigers team, 55-17, Saturday night. The lopsided win marks the biggest margin of victory by either side of the rivalry since the Tide’s 47-3 victory in 1922. Alabama's 55 points are the most scored by either team over the rivalry's 85-game history.

Alabama (9-0) clinched the SEC West with the win, earning a spot in the SEC Championship against No. 6 Florida (8-1) on Dec. 19 in Atlanta. The Gators clinched the SEC East with a win over Tennessee earlier in the day. Alabama will close out its regular season with a trip to Arkansas next week.

The Tide wasted no time getting to work Saturday, scoring on each of its seven possessions in the first half, including touchdowns on its first five drives. Alabama went into the break up 45-14, piling up a staggering 469 yards and 20 first downs over the game’s first two quarters. It finished with 650 total yards on the night.

DeVonta Smith recorded the fourth 200-yard game of his career, finishing with 231 yards and three touchdowns on eight catches. He now sits 49 receiving yards away from Amari Cooper's school record of 3,463.

Mac Jones completed his first 12 passes of the game before finishing 20 of 28 for 385 yards and four touchdowns. Najee Harris recorded his fourth 100-yard game of the season with 145 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries.

Alabama was without four assistant coaches as Karl Scott (cornerbacks), Freddie Roach (defensive line), Sal Sunseri (outside linebackers and Holmon Wiggins (receivers) who did not travel with the team for unstated reasons.

LSU (3-5) is just the third defending national champion to record more than four losses since the turn of the century. The 2011 Auburn team and 2008 LSU team both went 8-5. LSU has two remaining games on its schedule, including a matchup against Florida next week.

Alabama improved to 54-26-5 all-time against LSU. The Tide has now won its last five games inside Tiger Stadium. Last season, LSU snapped an eight-game losing streak to Alabama with a 46-41 victory inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium.