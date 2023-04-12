TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nick Saban isn’t openly evaluating his quarterbacks, but the head coach likes what he has seen from his passers this spring.

The most pressing question surrounding Alabama’s camp is who will replace former Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young behind center. Redshirt sophomore Jalen Milroe and redshirt freshman Ty Simpson are the two leading candidates for the role. According to sources, both quarterbacks threw multiple touchdowns without an interception during last week’s scrimmage.

“I think both guys have made really good progress,” Saban said. “We’re not disappointed in anybody’s progress. I thought they both played well in the scrimmage. Both guys have had their moments in practice and they’ve also had learning opportunities when they’ve made mistakes. And both of them have responded very well and made improvement.”

Outside of Milroe and Simpson, Alabama also added four-star freshmen, Eli Holstein and Dylan Lonergan as early enrollees. When asked which quarterback had improved the most so far in camp, Saban declined to go into detail, stating the plan is to help develop all four passers to be the best players that they can be.

“We’re going to continue to do that and hopefully those guys will continue to have the right attitude about trying to play winning football at the position,” Saban said. “And one of the things that sometimes you have to learn that you’ve got to eliminate the bad plays to play winning football.

“So there’s some plays in the game that kill you. So to be able to eliminate those things is as big a part of being able to execute all the good things. And that’s what help you play winning football. You eliminate mistakes and you can execute and take advantage when the opportunity presents itself because you’re going to distribute the ball on every down. And we don’t ever want to turn it over.”

Wednesday, Saban listed eliminating turnovers as one of the primary focuses for the entire offenses this spring. So far, Alabama is off to a solid start as its offense didn’t give up the ball once during last week’s scrimmage.

The Crimson Tide and its passers will look to continue their momentum this week as it heads into its second scrimmage on Saturday inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. Including Saturday’s scrimmage, Alabama will take the field four more times before wrapping up camp with its annual A-Day game on April 22.