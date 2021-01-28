Nick Saban rebuilds coaching staff with ace recruiters
With the addition of Jay Graham (former Tennessee player/Tennessee/A&M/FSU assistant), the Crimson Tide has its staff ready for the 2021 season. Watch the video for a detailed breakdown.
Which new coaches are coming in
Bill O'Brien - Former Texans HC (New OC/QB coach at Alabama)
Doug Marrone - Former Jags HC (New OL)
Robert Gillespie - Former North Carolina RB coach (New RB coach)
Jay Graham - Former Tennessee RB coach (New SPL/TE Coach)
Coaches that will be returning from 2020
Pete Golding - Defensive coordinator
Charles Kelly - Safeties
Karl Scott - Corners
Holmon Wiggins - Receivers
Freddie Roach - Defensive Line
Sal Sunseri - Outside Linebackers
