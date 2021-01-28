 Alabama Football coaching staff
Nick Saban rebuilds coaching staff with ace recruiters

With the addition of Jay Graham (former Tennessee player/Tennessee/A&M/FSU assistant), the Crimson Tide has its staff ready for the 2021 season. Watch the video for a detailed breakdown.

Which new coaches are coming in

Bill O'Brien - Former Texans HC (New OC/QB coach at Alabama)

Doug Marrone - Former Jags HC (New OL)

Robert Gillespie - Former North Carolina RB coach (New RB coach)

Jay Graham - Former Tennessee RB coach (New SPL/TE Coach)

Coaches that will be returning from 2020

Pete Golding - Defensive coordinator

Charles Kelly - Safeties

Karl Scott - Corners

Holmon Wiggins - Receivers

Freddie Roach - Defensive Line

Sal Sunseri - Outside Linebackers

