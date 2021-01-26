 Heights and weights for Alabama players at the Senior Bowl
How Alabama players weighed in at the Senior Bowl

NFL teams will have an up-close look at seven former Alabama stars this week as receiver DeVonta Smith, quarterback Mac Jones, running back Najee Harris, long snapper Thomas Fletcher and offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood, Landon Dickerson and Deonte Brown all made their way down to Mobile, Ala. for the Senior Bowl. Tuesday, that examination began with weigh-ins as players were measure by height and weight as well as wingspan, arm size and hand size.

Smith, who will not participate in on-field activities this week after dislocating his finger in the national championship game earlier this month, declined to be weighed in or measured for height on Tuesday. Instead, the Heisman Trophy winner will take part in those measurements during Alabama’s Pro Day. The senior receiver was listed at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds on Alabama’s official roster.

Smith did elect to partake in other measurements, registering 9⅜-inch hands 31½-inch arms and a 78½-inch wingspan.

Brown was the heaviest lineman weighed at the event, measuring in at 6-foot-3¼, 364 pounds. Meanwhile, the always-popular quarterback hand measurements saw Jones register 9 3/4-inch hands. Feleipe Franks and Jamie Newman led all Senior Bowl quarterbacks with 10-in hands and was followed by Ian Book (9⅞), Sam Ehlinger (9¾), Jones (9¾) and Kellen Mond (9¼).

Here’s a breakdown of how Alabama players weighed on Tuesday.

Deonte Brown, OL 

Height: 6-foot-3¼

Weight: 364 pounds

Wing: 80¾ inches

Arm: 32⅜ inches

Hand: 9⅛ inches

Landon Dickerson, OL 

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 326 pounds

Wing: 81 inches

Arm: 32½ inches

Hand: 10⅜ inches

Thomas Fletcher, LS

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 237 pounds

Wing: 76½ inches

Arm: 31½ inches

Hand: 9⅝ inches

Najee Harris, RB

Height: 6-foot-1⅞

Weight: 230 pounds

Wing: 81 inches

Arm: 33⅜ inches

Hand: 10 inches

Mac Jones, QB 

Height: 6-foot-2⅝

Weight: 217 pounds

Wing: 79⅛ inches

Arm: 32½ inches

Hand: 9¾ inches

Alex Leatherwood, OL 

Height: 6-foot-5⅛

Weight: 312 pounds

Wing: 85⅜ inches

Arm: 34⅜ inches

Hand: 9½ inches

DeVonta Smith, WR 

Hand: 9⅜ inches

Arm: 31½ inches

Wingspan: 78½ inches

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones and offensive lineman Deonte Brown. Photo | Getty Images
