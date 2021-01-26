NFL teams will have an up-close look at seven former Alabama stars this week as receiver DeVonta Smith, quarterback Mac Jones, running back Najee Harris, long snapper Thomas Fletcher and offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood, Landon Dickerson and Deonte Brown all made their way down to Mobile, Ala. for the Senior Bowl. Tuesday, that examination began with weigh-ins as players were measure by height and weight as well as wingspan, arm size and hand size.

Smith, who will not participate in on-field activities this week after dislocating his finger in the national championship game earlier this month, declined to be weighed in or measured for height on Tuesday. Instead, the Heisman Trophy winner will take part in those measurements during Alabama’s Pro Day. The senior receiver was listed at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds on Alabama’s official roster.

Smith did elect to partake in other measurements, registering 9⅜-inch hands 31½-inch arms and a 78½-inch wingspan.

Brown was the heaviest lineman weighed at the event, measuring in at 6-foot-3¼, 364 pounds. Meanwhile, the always-popular quarterback hand measurements saw Jones register 9 3/4-inch hands. Feleipe Franks and Jamie Newman led all Senior Bowl quarterbacks with 10-in hands and was followed by Ian Book (9⅞), Sam Ehlinger (9¾), Jones (9¾) and Kellen Mond (9¼).

Here’s a breakdown of how Alabama players weighed on Tuesday.