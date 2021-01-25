{{ timeAgo('2021-01-25 14:38:32 -0600') }}
football
Edit
Alabama leads country with five five-stars in final rankings
Andrew Bone
•
BamaInsider
Senior Recruting Analyst
Bone has covered Alabama football recruiting since 2003. He recently wrote his first book, 'The Road to Bama' which is currently available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes&Noble and Books-A-Million!
Kool-Aid earns fifth star
Wheaton drops, but keeps fifth star
Three remain the same
Join the discussion on the final rankings!
CLICK HERE!
Order Andrew Bone's new book: The Road to Bama