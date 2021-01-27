Alabama perfectly navigated a pandemic-altered season last year, becoming the first team to win 10 SEC regular-season games en route to an undefeated record and an 18th national title. Wednesday, the Crimson Tide learned its next challenge as the SEC unveiled its complete schedule for the coming season.

With the conference reverting back to its typical eight-game slate this year, Alabama will face all six other SEC West opponents as well as traditional rival Tennessee. The new team in the mix will be Florida as the Tide travels to the Swamp for a rematch of last season’s SEC Championship Game.

Alabama will open its season on Sept. 4 against Miami in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Tide's other non-conference games will take place inside Bryant-Denny Stadium as Alabama takes on Mercer (Sept. 11), Southern Miss (Sept. 25) and New Mexico State (Nov. 13).

Alabama’s conference schedule begins with a trip to Florida on Sept. 18. The game marks Alabama’s first trip to Gainsville, Fla. since 2011 when it beat the Gators 38-10. Alabama has won its last seven meetings against Florida including last year’s 52-46 shootout to claim the SEC title. In addition, the Tide’s other three conference road games will be against Texas A&M (Oct. 9), Mississippi State (Oct. 16) and Auburn (Nov. 27).

Alabama’s first SEC home game will be against Ole Miss on Oct. 2. The Tide will also host Tennessee (Oct. 23), LSU (Nov. 6) and Arkansas (Nov. 20). Alabama's open date will be on Oct. 30. The Tide will face three teams coming off open weeks in Ole Miss, Mississippi State and LSU.

The SEC Championship Game is scheduled for Dec. 4 inside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.