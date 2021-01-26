JC Latham (No.2) and Tommy Brockermeyer (No.8) remained in the top 10. Dallas Turner also kept his fifth star as he remained at No.18 overall. Camar Wheaton is the only commitment who has yet to sign in the Tide's class. Wheaton dropped from No.10 to No.28, but remained a five-star.

The Crimson Tide leads the country with five five-stars in the final release of the Rivals250. Ga'Quincy McKinstry , the top player in Alabama, jumped 19 spots to move to No.27 overall after 'in-person' evaluation at the Alabama/Mississippi All-Star Classic. McKinstry was name MVP of the all-star game and was named MVP of the Class 6A state championship game a few weeks prior.

Alabama landed 16 in the final Rivals100 including a new addition in Keanu Koht who flipped from LSU to the Crimson Tide during the early signing period. Koht was expected to make a big rise in the final rankings after senior film was evaluated.

"It has always been about speed for Koht, and even with some added weight and strength, he kept that his senior season, but he added more to his game. You saw more power, more moves off the ball, and the ability to disengage better against offensive linemen.

The Alabama signee is quick off the ball, and he has great bend to get around the tackles and pressure the quarterback. He can play standing up or with his hand down on the next level. – Chad Simmons, Southeast recruiting analyst

Kadarius Calloway made a big jump in the previous update from three-stars to just inside the Rivals100 (No.98). Calloway was evaluated in-person for a second time this year at the Alabama/Mississippi All-Star Classic which warranted another boost in the final rankings.

JoJo Earle was electric throughout his senior season and there was plenty of debate on him reaching five-star status. Earle fell just short of a fifth star, but moved up 13 spots in the final rankings to No.41 overall.

Several other Alabama signees remained in the Rivals100, but all fell a few spots as players moved ahead in the final update. The list includes: Jacorey Brooks (No.36), Monkell Goodwine (No.37), Damon Payne (No.38), Christian Leary (No.57), Terrence Ferguson (No.63), Deontae Lawson (No.65), Agiye Hall (No.71) and Jalen Milroe (No.76).



