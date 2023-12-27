ANAHEIM, Calif — Alabama offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett is still with the team after being arrested last week on charges of knowingly transmitting a sexually-transmitted disease. During the Rose Bowl’s Disneyland media event Wednesday, Nick Saban commented on Pritchett for the first time following the lineman’s arrest.

"We're handling this set of circumstances internally, and that's all I can really comment about it," Saban said. "His status on the team has not been affected to this point."

Pritchett was arrested on the evening of Dec. 20 and released on a $500 bond. He was charged under AL Code § 22-11A-21 which states: "Any person afflicted with a sexually transmitted disease who shall knowingly transmit, or assume the risk of transmitting, or do any act which will probably or likely transmit such disease to another person shall be guilty of a Class C misdemeanor."

Class C misdemeanor charges in the state of Alabama could result in jail sentences of up to three months and fines of up to $500.00.

Prior to his arrest, Pritchett made headlines for declaring his intent to enter the transfer portal only to change his mind and remain with the team a day later. The 6-foot-6, 312-pound redshirt freshman has played as a reserve in all 13 games this season, taking part in 95 offensive snaps. According to Pro Football Focus, he’s earned a 46.6 pass-blocking grade and a 70.1 run-blocking mark. During fall camp, he competed with five-star freshman Kadyn Proctor for Alabama’s starting left tackle job.

No. 4 Alabama will face top-ranked Michigan in the Rose Bowl on Monday at 4 p.m. CT on ESPN. The winner will advance to the national championship game in Houston on Jan. 8.