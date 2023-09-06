Alabama still isn't sure how shorthanded its secondary will be for this weekend's matchup against Texas. During Wednesday’s SEC coaches teleconference, Nick Saban provided an update on injured defensive backs Jaylen Key and Malachi Moore.

"They're able to practice, just how much they're able to practice and how close to 100% by game time will be the big question that we have to answer," Saban said. "That probably is not something that we can comment on till we get to that point."

Key, a UAB transfer, who started at free safety during his Alabama debut over the weekend, walked off the field gingerly after covering a kickoff in the second quarter. Shortly before the injury, he recorded an interception. Key finished the game with four tackles to go with the pick. He was replaced by senior safety Kristian Story.

Moore, who started the game at the STAR position, injured his ankle during a punt return in the third quarter. Before leaving the game, he recorded a pair of stops. Following Moore’s injury, Alabama moved Terrion Arnold from cornerback to STAR while inserting Louisiana-Laffayete transfer Trey Amos at cornerback.

“Some of them played really well,” Saban said when asked about Alabama's depth in the secondary earlier in the week. “Some of them have things that they could improve on and sort of didn’t play with the poise that you need to play with – maybe a little anxiety, first game, whatever. But we need all those guys to continue to develop and play well because right now, (DeVonta Smith) is already down and you’ve got two other guys that are not able to practice, at least today. Maybe someday in the near future.

“So it’s important that we develop young players and that these guys have a chance to develop confidence, which I think just the fact that they got to play in the game should help them to some degree, see what they need to improve on as well as build on the things that they did well.”

In addition to updating the status of the secondary, Saban also said that sophomore linebacker Jihaad Campbell has returned to practice and should be available for this weekend’s game. Campbell had his knee scoped last month and did not play during Alabama's season opener against Middle Tennessee State.

No. 3 Alabama will host No. 11 Texas on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.