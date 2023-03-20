TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama will be without two of its top returning linebackers, while several other members of the Crimson Tide will be limited this spring.

Following Alabama’s first spring practice Monday, Nick Saban provided an injury update, revealing linebackers Deontae Lawson and Dallas Turner will miss all of camp after recently undergoing injuries.

The head coach also stated that running back Roydell Williams and safety DeVonta Smith are both recovering from injuries but will return to action later this spring. Tight end Robbie Ouzts and defensive linemen Jah-Marien Latham and Justin Eboigbe are limited but will participate in workouts to some extent.

Lawson and Turner are both expected to hold first-team roles in this year’s defense.

During his sophomore season last year, Turner held Alabama’s starting SAM linebacker role, recording eight tackles for a loss and four sacks to go with nine quarterback hurries. Lawson, a redshirt sophomore, filled in for an injured Jaylen Moody as Alabama’s starting WILL linebacker over the final two games last season. He finished the year with 51 tackles, including 2.5 for a loss with four pass breakups.

Turner is one of three five-star edge rushers currently on Alabama’s roster along with senior Chris Braswell and redshirt freshman Jeremiah Alexander. The Crimson Tide is set to add two more five-star to the mix when freshmen Keon Keeley and Yhonzae Pierre join the unit over the summer.

Alabama also has plenty of talented options at inside linebacker where it returns junior Kendrick Blackshire, sophomore Jihaad Campbell and redshirt freshman Shawn Murphy. The Crimson Tide also brought in three talented players at the position in Georgia transfer Trezmen Marshall and JUCO transfer Justin Jefferson and four-star freshman Qua Russaw.

Saban also revealed that freshman defensive back Tony Mitchell has been suspended from the team and all team activities after he was arrested in Florida last week and charged with marijuana possession with the intent to sell.