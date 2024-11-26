How Jah-Marien Latham adapted his game to become Alabama’s Wolf

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama has made no shortage of rotations within its defense this season. The Crimson Tide adapted its defensive backfield to account for injuries and had to do the same at the Wolf position following a season-ending injury to Que Robinson.

The Tide has embraced a “next-man” up mentality and also emphasized versatility on defense. That approach allowed the Tide to swap its starter at the Bandit position, redshirt senior Jah-Marien Latham, over to the Wolf spot for its matchup against Oklahoma. Latham had no problem with the move.

“We had a couple guys down at that position and that was something that Coach Kane Wommack, he asked me to come step up in that position,” Latham said. “And me as a the person I am I’m gonna do what’s best for the team and that was something he asked me. We’re probably gonna need you at this position this week. So that’s what I did.”

Latham’s ability to play either edge rusher position for the Tide is a testament to his athleticism. The main difference the 6-foot-3, 278-pound defender noticed between the two positions was that the Wolf requires a player to drop back more in coverage, while the Bandit is more free to rush the passer. Aside from that, it was down to a matter of flipping what he does on one side of the defensive line at Bandit to the other side at Wolf.

"Playing the Bandit position it’s kind of similar," Latham said. "You drop at that position as well. So it’s kind of the same position so it was just learning — it’s basically flip-sided so whatever I did on the other side of the ball it’s the opposite. So now it's just making sure I’m learning both sides of the ball.”

Latham didn’t stuff the stat sheet against Oklahoma, finishing with one tackle. But in the eyes of his defensive coordinator, Latham proved he could hold his own at either spot.

“There are some similarities in the Bandit and Wolf positions, but then there's also some very staunch differences,” Wommack said. “I thought he did a really nice job of making those adjustments throughout the week, and then really was fairly consistent in his execution on game day. So very proud of him, and appreciate him doing that. I told him as much.”

Alabama will need Latham to continue stepping up and being versatile, as the Tide looks to bounce back from a shattering loss to the Sooners. Alabama has the opportunity to end its season on a high note in the Iron Bowl against Auburn on Saturday. No matter where he is on the field, Latham is eager to help the Tide extend its winning streak against its bitter in-state rival to five straight games.

“It means a lot,” Latham said of maintaining the streak. “When you come into Alabama as a student-athlete that’s a game that people ask once you leave like ‘what’s your record against a team like Auburn?’ So to leave undefeated that would mean the world to me.”