TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — There wasn’t a depth chart Monday, but Nick Saban did provide a bit of insight on where things stand with Alabama’s secondary heading into Saturday’s season opener against Middle Tennessee State.

Moments after explaining his decision not to reveal a depth chart, the head coach hinted at the possible order at the backend of his secondary when asked about the safety position.

The first two names to come out of his mouth: true freshman Caleb Downs and UAB graduate transfer Jalen Key.

“Caleb's done a really good job,” Saban said of Downs. “I know he's a young player but he's done a really good job. He's smart. He's bright. He understands football very well. Jalen Key has done a really good job. He's got a lot of experience. Even though he hasn't played here, he's played other places in a very similar system. Those two guys have done a good job.”

Saban didn’t stop there, stating that Malachi Moore can play safety or STAR. After spending the majority of spring at safety, the senior defensive back has line up primarily in the slot this month.

With returning starters Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold expected to retain their roles at the two cornerback positions, Alabama’s starting nickel secondary appears to look like this for the opener.

CB — Kool-Aid McKinstry

CB — Terrion Arnold

STAR — Malachi Moore

S — Caleb Downs

S — Jalen Key

Of course, those projections aren’t set in stone. Saban revealed that DeVonta Smith has “been out with his foot [injury] for a while,” before stating that the junior “would be in the mix if he were healthy.” He also mentioned Kristian Story as “a dependable guy at the position.”