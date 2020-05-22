We are all familiar with the stars on Alabama’s roster, but what about the players next up on the depth chart? Over the next few days, BamaInsider will be examining the Crimson Tide’s roster by looking at the backup options at each position group. Today we conclude the series with the safeties.

S

Jordan Battle, So

Eddie Smith, R-So

Brian Branch, Fr

S

Daniel Wright, R-Jr

DeMarcco Hellams, So

Malachi Moore, Fr

Kristian Story, Fr

Outlook: Experience will certainly be an issue at safety as Alabama will have to replace both of its starters in Xavier McKinney and Jared Mayden. Sophomore Jordan Battle started four games while working out of the dime package last season, but he’s the only returning safety with any starting experience.

After suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in 2018, Daniel Wright played all 13 games last year while serving as a reserve at free safety. Sophomore DeMarcco Hellams also saw plenty of action during his first season and should compete with Wright for the starting role alongside Battle. Redshirt sophomore Eddie Smith could also be in the mix for an extended role while Alabama brings in three four-star freshmen in Brian Branch, Malachi Moore and Kristian Story.