{{ timeAgo('2021-12-15 02:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

National Signing Day Coverage

Follow along throughout the early signing day period as the Crimson Tide is set to sign another top-ranked recruiting class. This page will be updated throughout the day with the latest news. Press the play button on the video above to watch our National Signing Day broadcast.

Latest Signing Day News

Signing Day Times for commitments

Aaron Anderson: 9:00 a.m. (CST)

Isaiah Hastings: 10:00 a.m. (CST)

Emmanuel Henderson: 10:00 a.m (CST)

Ty Simpson: 1:30 p.m. (CST)

Antonio Kite: 2:30 p.m. (CST)

Dayne Shor: 3:15 p.m. (CST)

Isaiah Bond: 4:45 p.m. (CST)

Jake Pope: 4:45 p.m. (CST)

Kobe Prentice: 6:00 p.m. (CST)

More times will be listed when they become available


Signing Day Times for Key Targets

Daylen Everette: 9:00 a.m. (CST)

Robert Woodyard: 10: 00 a.m. (CST)

Khurtiss Perry: 1:00 p.m. (CST)

Shazz Preston: 2:00 p.m. (CST, ESPNU)

Enai White: 2:30 p.m. (CST)

Earl Little Jr: 3:40 p.m. (CST, ESPNU)

Marvin Jones Jr.: 3:40 p.m. (CST, ESPNU)

Jihaad Campbell: 3:15 p.m. (CST)

Anthony Lucas: 3:30 p.m. (CST)

Shemar James: 5:00 p.m. (CST)

Kendrick Law: 3:00 p.m (CST, Friday)

Daylen Everrette - N/A (Wednesday)

Jihaad Campbell- N/A (Wednesday)

Domani Jackson- N/A (Friday)

