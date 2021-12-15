Commitment Breakdown: Rivals250 DT Khurtiss Perry to Alabama

A Top Five on Sunday for Khurtiss Perry turned into a Top Four on Monday with Alabama winning the battle. The recruiting process for the Rivals250 defensive tackle was one of the more intriguing battles out there.

WHAT THE CRIMSON TIDE ARE GETTING

When coaches start talking about wanting “dogs” in the trenches, Perry is the poster child for getting down and dirty. Part of a dominating Pike Road High School squad that steamrolled through 5A Alabama competition for a state championship, Perry was the leader on defense bringing the hardware home for the trophy case.

WHAT MAKES KHURTISS PERRY DIFFERENT

The motor and strength for Perry sets him apart from other 2022 defensive linemen. Playing tackle in the Patriots’ 3-4 front, he led the team in stops (96), tackles for a loss (18), sacks (23), and QB hurries (35). Perry’s size suggests he will be better suited at the collegiate level as a strongside end. With his overall skills, hand fighting techniques, and strength, that adjustment should not be difficult.

WHY THIS IS BIG FOR ALABAMA

The Top Five included Alabama, Auburn, UCF, Clemson and Texas. The next day Texas was out. Watercooler talk had Perry flirting with Auburn. Perry’s official to Alabama happened on Nov. 20 followed by Auburn on Nov. 27 and UCF on Dec. 3. Perry was walking on red carpets everywhere he went the last month.

Perry fits in the Crimson Tide’s scheme and bolster a roster spot targeted in the 2022 class. Perry joins tackles Jaheim Oatis and Isaiah Hastings along with ends Walter Bob and Jeremiah Alexander.