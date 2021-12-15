Commitment Breakdown: Rivals100 CB Earl Little Jr. to Alabama

The quest for the top recruiting class continues for Alabama bypassing Georgia’s seemingly insurmountable lead on the opening day of the Early Signing Period. There’s more time for the SEC heavyweights to slug it out with key recruits, but if the Crimson Tide keep landing Rivals100 players like corner Earl Little Jr., they will be the kings of recruiting again.

WHAT THE ALABAMA IS GETTING

Alabama is getting yet another All-SEC caliber talent. Little has the athleticism and overall skills to compete for a spot on the depth chart as a true freshman. He is good and will get better.

WHAT MAKE EARL LITTLE JR DIFFERENT

Little is a combination of everything desired in a corner, quick, strong for the position, and extremely smart. Jamming a guy at the line or playing off-man, the one-on-one contact with a receiver, Little is not losing ground. Flipping his hips, he can run with any receiver out there. What truly makes him unique is how well he reads plays. Little’s understanding of the game and film study puts him on a different level than his peer group.

WHY THIS IS BIG FOR ALABAMA

When a team can sign a high school player who can potential start Day 1 with all-conference caliber talent, that is a big day in the coaches’ office. The recruiting ranking is great and bodes well for how hard the coaching staff has worked, but it is the talent level of the players acquired that will keep Alabama in the College Football Playoff for years to come.