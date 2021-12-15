Rivals100 WR Shazz Preston rolls with the Tide

Louisiana’s top wide receiver is off the board. Shazz Preston, a Rivals100 wide receiver and All-American out of Vacherie (La.) St. James, put on an Alabama cap on Wednesday afternoon. The 6-foot, 190-pound playmaker selected the Crimson Tide in what turned into a very tight race with the in-state Tigers leading into Signing Day. Georgia and Texas were also finalists for Preston, and the Tide began pulling away. Amid a crazy coaching carousel, Alabama represented consistency. Ultimately, the nation’s No. 42 overall recruit picked the Crimson Tide. Louisiana native Pete Golding led the charge for The Boot’s No. 3 ranked player and the No. 5 wide receiver nationally. Preston headlines a very talented group of receivers in Louisiana for 2022, which includes fellow Alabama signee Aaron Anderson. Alabama is also in the mix for Kendrick Law's signature this Friday.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"They're pushing really strong, really keeping pushing and trying to get me down there and trying to make things comfortable for me down there," Preston told Rivals of the Tide's push throughout the fall. "I look at the people in the facility and the communities, and wherever I see myself fitting best at in college I'd be best suited for. It's a battle because they're both coming at me hard I talk to (LSU) and Coach (Nick) Saban and it's two GOATs battling at the same time. It's hard, but I can only go to one school at the end of the day," he added mid-season on the tight battle between Alabama and LSU for his commitment.

