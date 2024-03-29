Nick Pringle sported a walking boot on his left foot Friday. The senior’s accessory is the latest sign of an Alabama basketball team that has withstood a few bumps and bruises throughout its NCAA Tournament run.

Ahead of No. 4 seed Alabama’s Elite Eight matchup against No. 6 seed Clemson this weekend, Nate Oats provided the latest on Pringle as well as senior guard Latrell Wrightsell, who missed the Crimson Tide’s last game with a head injury.

“You guys kind of saw Pringle limping around out there,” Oats said. “He had a heel bruise that he’s been fighting through the year, and it got flared up. So he’s been getting treatment all day. Hopefully, we can get him back.

"Wrightsell continues to be evaluated by the doctor and the trainer, he's day-to-day.”

Pringle aggravated his heel while landing on it after going up for a rebound with roughly 11 minutes remaining in the second half of Alabama’s 89-87 win over North Carolina on Thursday. The starting center was able to return to the game but was seen hobbling and grimacing in pain throughout the remainder of the contest.

Pringle recorded 2 points, nine rebounds and three assists over 20 minutes on the court Thursday. The senior has started 14 of his 32 appearances this season, averaging 6.7 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 63.1% from the floor.

Wrightsell sat out Thursday after suffering a head injury during Alabama's second-round game against Grand Canyon last weekend. That came after he suffered a head injury that sidelined him during a four-game stretch from Feb. 21 to March 2.

Wrightsell has started 12 games over 30 appearances this season. The sharpshooting guard leads the team in 3-point shooting percentage (44.3) and has made all 27 of his free-throw attempts. Wrightsell is averaging 9.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.

Alabama (24-11) will face Clemson (24-11) on Saturday at 7:49 p.m. CT inside Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. Both teams are looking to advance to their first Final Four appearance with a win.