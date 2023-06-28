Alabama basketball's frontcourt received another boost Wednesday as basketball head coach Nate Oats provided a positive update on injured freshman forward Mo Dioubate.

“Mo had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee performed by Dr. Lyle Cain on an injury discovered during the physical process,” Oats said in a statement obtained by TideIllustrated. “He is expected to make a full recovery with plans to return this upcoming season.”

Dioubate comes to Alabama as the No. 74 overall player and No. 20 small forward in the 2023 class. The 6-foot-7, 200-pound New York native averaged 13.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists last summer while playing for the SA Cardinals on the EYBL circuit.

"We are really excited to get Mo in our program, he is a multi-talented player who can play a variety of positions,” Oats said last November. “He is a big wing that is extremely versatile and tenacious on the defensive side of the ball and most importantly has won at a high level. Since we have been here our program has done well with big wings that can play multiple positions. He comes from a winning program under coach Thomas Espinosa and we are thrilled to add him to our program.”

Wednesday’s news on Dioubate came hours after it was reported that North Dakota State transfer Grant Nelson is transferring to Alabama. Along with Dioubate and Nelson, the Crimson Tide is also welcoming in a pair of freshmen forwards in Jarin Stevenson and Sam Walters. Those additions will go a long way to replenishing a frontcourt that lost Brandon Miller, Noah Clowney and Charles Bediako to the NBA this offseason.