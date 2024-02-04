TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball’s high-scoring attack has long been compared to the Golden State Warriors’ five-out offense. Like the Warriors, the Crimson Tide can light it up from beyond the arc. Saturday, the Tide might have found its own Draymond Green.

Following No. 24 Alabama’s 99-67 victory over Mississippi State, Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats compared freshman forward Mo Dioubate to Green, a four-time NBA all-star and the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year.

That’s high praise, but Saturday night it seemed warranted.

Dioubate scored a season-high 14 points and nine rebounds while shooting 6 of 10 from the floor. The Queens, New York native also chipped in a pair of blocks and a steal while earning the team’s Hard Hat Award.

“He’s now just getting comfortable with how we want him to play,” Oats said. “We kind of had to figure out how we wanted him to play. He’s tough enough, he can be like a small-ball five. I mean Draymond Green played small-ball five for the Warriors. They won a few championships with him doing it.”

Now Alabama’s trying to do the same with Dioubate.

It took a while for the freshman to get his feet under him at Alabama as he underwent knee surgery after joining the team over the summer. Saturday, Oats said Dioubate didn’t start getting into live action on the court until right before the season. Even then, the Tide wasn’t sure how to use him.

After serving in a limited role earlier in the season, the 6-foot-7 215-pound forward has seen more action lately as Alabama has inserted him at the four while moving Grant Nelson (6-foot-11, 230 pounds) to the five. Nelson’s ability to shoot has opened up doors for Dioubate to drive to the hoop. That’s paid off the past three games as the freshman has averaged 9.67 points while shooting 13 of 17 (76.5%) from the floor.

“We actually showed him a lot of Draymond clips," Oats said. "Draymond’s an OK shooter. Mo Dioubate can make a 3, but he’s much better handling it, getting to the rim, getting his teammates open. We’ve had to kind of teach him how to play in our five-out offense without being a great shooter.”

Dioubate still has a way to go if he’s going to match the type of production Green provided the Warriors during their four NBA titles. However, it’s easy to see where Oats is going with the comparison.

Like Green (6-foot-6, 230 pounds) Dioubate can serve as a small-ball center at times. He also shares the defensive stalwart’s scrappiness and toughness on the court.

“He’s always been a tough guy,” Oats said. “From the minute he stepped into practice, live stuff. Nobody wants to guard him because he’s going to come downhill. You’re going to take a shoulder through your chin. He plays with some force and some physicality and he rebounds hard. We needed a little of that, so when he was able to get comfortable enough we could put him in more, I thought it made us tougher.”

Dioubate’s physicality was put on display several times Saturday. Perhaps his best highlight came when secured a rebound before driving the ball the length of the court for a contested layup.