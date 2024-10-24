Mizzou, Alabama projected starters as recruits

in other news
Missouri and Alabama are set for a Week 9 matchup Saturday in Tuscaloosa. This article features both programs' respected starters as recruits based on recent depth charts.
According to the Student-Athlete Availability Report on Thursday, wide receiver Mookie Cooper was listed as out, while running back Nate Noel and quarterback Brady Cook were both listed as doubtful. Safety Joseph Charleston, star Daylan Carnell, offensive guard Cayden Green and tight end Brett Norfleet were all listed as questionable.
Quarterback
Running back
Wide Receiver
Tight End
TE (Y)
TE (H)
Offensive Line (LT, LG, C, RG, RT)
Defensive Line (DE/BANDIT, DT, DT, DE/WOLF)
Jah-Marien Latham and LT Overton both start at the bandit position. They are separated on the depth chart with an "OR" designation.
Linebacker
Defensive Back (CB, CB, S, S, STAR/HUSKY)
Nicholas Deloach Jr. started over Toriano Pride Jr. against Auburn in Week 8, as the two have been listed as starting cornerbacks with an "OR" designation separating their names on the depth chart.