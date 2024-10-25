Tide Pod: Alabama looks to rebound at home against Missouri

in other news
Jack and Tony preview Alabama's homecoming matchup against Missouri. The show starts with a look at Alabama's vibes and storylines from this week, including Tyler Booker's fiery leadership and the team getting back to basics. Tony discusses Jalen Milroe's recent play, what a win Saturday will do for his confidence and how the Tide should approach the quarterback position should Milroe's form continue to dip. Jack and Tony take a look at Alabama's secondary with Bray Hubbard thrust into the spotlight for Keon Sabb while the Tide plans to rotate across the board at DB. They also take a look at Missouri's depth, with a number of key Tigers players on the injury report. The show finishes with predictions for the game and Week 9 CFB picks.
