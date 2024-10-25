A few statistics that should scare No. 15 Alabama against No. 21 Missouri

in other news
Alabama “cross-training” DBs to add depth as it prepares for Missouri
Several of the Tide's depth pieces have been working at multiple spots this season.
SEC posts initial availability report for No. 15 Alabama vs No. 21 Missouri
Alabama listed three players on the initial availability report for this weekend’s game against Missouri.
Alabama assistant says Tide was not trying to force throws to Ryan Williams
Williams was targeted 19 times in Alabama's loss to Tennessee.
Alabama assistants respond to missed calls against Tennessee
Alabama suffered a few missed calls during its loss to Tennessee.
Where does Alabama basketball rank in the preseason coaches poll
Alabama will start the season as a top-five team in both the AP and coaches polls.
The experts in Las Vegas are expecting a cakewalk for the Crimson Tide. No. 15 Alabama opened as a 14.5-point favorite over No. 21 Missouri for this weekend’s matchup. That line continues to grow, as the Tigers could be without starting quarterback Brady Cook and starting running back Nate Noel, who are both listed as doubtful after suffering injuries last week.
Still, Alabama (5-2, 2-2 in the SEC) has no room for overconfidence. The Tide is coming off its earliest second loss since the 2007 season and will now likely have to win out in order to advance to this year’s 12-team College Football Playoff.
While Missouri (6-1, 2-1) enters Saturday’s matchup as two-score underdogs, the Tigers present a few scary matchups for the Tide.
Here are some statistics that could give Alabama chills a week before Halloween.
