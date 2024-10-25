A few statistics that should scare No. 15 Alabama against No. 21 Missouri

The experts in Las Vegas are expecting a cakewalk for the Crimson Tide. No. 15 Alabama opened as a 14.5-point favorite over No. 21 Missouri for this weekend’s matchup. That line continues to grow, as the Tigers could be without starting quarterback Brady Cook and starting running back Nate Noel, who are both listed as doubtful after suffering injuries last week.





Still, Alabama (5-2, 2-2 in the SEC) has no room for overconfidence. The Tide is coming off its earliest second loss since the 2007 season and will now likely have to win out in order to advance to this year’s 12-team College Football Playoff.





While Missouri (6-1, 2-1) enters Saturday’s matchup as two-score underdogs, the Tigers present a few scary matchups for the Tide.





Here are some statistics that could give Alabama chills a week before Halloween.



