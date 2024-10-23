SEC posts initial availability report for No. 15 Alabama vs No. 21 Missouri

Alabama listed three players on the initial availability report for this weekend’s game against Missouri. The Crimson Tide will be without starting safety Keon Sabb, who played through a broken foot during last week’s loss at Tennessee. Freshman linebacker Cayden Jones was listed as out for a second straight week, while freshman safety Red Morgan was listed as probable.





During his Monday news conference, Kalen DeBoer stated that Sabb would be “down for a while” as he recovers from his injury. Sophomore Bray Hubbard is expected to start in his absence.





Sabb and Morgan are two of the four Alabama defensive backs who sustained injuries over the weekend. Starting cornerback Zabien Brown and starting Husky DeVonta Smith also missed time against Tennessee. Brown and Smith were both left off the availability report, meaning they are expected to play this weekend.





Jones is listed as out for a second straight week. He appeared in Alabama’s first six games, serving as a backup while also working on both kickoff teams and the punt return unit.





Missouri figures to be without several starters as quarterback Brady Cook, running back Nate Noel and wide receiver Mookie Cooper are all listed as doubtful after picking up injuries during last weekend’s game against Auburn.





Cook suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter of last weekend’s win against Auburn. After visiting the hospital in the middle of the game, he was able to return late in the third quarter.





Noel suffered a foot injury in the first half against Auburn. He returned in the second half but only took one carry in the third quarter.





Cooper’s injury is undisclosed at this time.





The Tigers will also be without linebacker Khalil Jacobs, backup quarterback Sam Horn and defensive ends Darris Smith and Joe Moore, who are all listed as out.





Missouri listed six players as questionable including safeties Sidney Williams, Tre’Vez Johnson, Daylan Carnell and Joseph Charleston as well as tight end Brett Norfleet and offensive lineman Cayden Green. Wide receiver Marquis Johnson was listed as probable.





SEC policy requires teams to reveal the status of players who may not play for any reason, including, but not limited to, injury, illness, suspension, ineligibility, or personal matter. Any student-athlete who regularly participates in games (even on a limited basis) is subject to mandatory disclosure.





No. 15 Alabama (5-2, 2-2 in the SEC) will host No. 21 Missouri (6-1, 2-1) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The matchup will serve as Alabama’s homecoming game and will be televised on ABC.



