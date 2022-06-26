Mississippi athlete Brayson Hubbard talks Alabama commitment

Brayson Hubbard, three-star athlete from Ocean Springs High School in Mississippi, announced his commitment (via Twitter) on Sunday afternoon to the University of Alabama. He received an offer a few weeks ago after he turned a lot of heads at the Nick Saban Football Camp.

Hubbard, who measured 6-foot-1, 190-pounds, clocked a 4.50 40-yard dash and had one of the best performances of the summer in the Tide's camp. Hubbard was named Mr. Football in Class 6A for his play at quarterback, but he is recruited by Alabama to play in the defensive backfield.

"We just talked about all the opportunities and everything with coming to Alabama," Hubbard said after meeting with Coach Saban earlier this month. "You are going to be held accountable. When you get done with sports and graduate from Alabama you will have great job because of all the good resources."

Hubbard was originally committed to Southern Miss for baseball. He attended two football camps this month, Alabama and Mississippi State, earning offers from both SEC schools. He will shift his focus to football. He currently does not have intentions to play baseball for Alabama.

He attended Alabama's camp earlier this month and also returned a few weeks ago for an unofficial visit. Hubbard attended Alabama's 'cook-out' on Friday where he informed the coaching staff of his decision. Pete Golding, the Tide's defensive coordinator, is the lead recruiter for Hubbard.

"I couldn't pass up the opportunity playing with and for the best," he told BamaInsider after his decision. "The coaching staff made me feel at home every time I was there.

"Coach Saban was happy. He also said to stay focused and don't let you not playing early effect how you practice. Trust the process. Coach Golding was pumped. He was right there as soon as I walked out of Coach Saban's office and congratulated me."

Coach Golding played a major role in Hubbard's recruitment. He visited the Mississippi athlete earlier this year, carefully evaluated and encouraged him to attend camp. Hubbard says their relationship is "awesome" and the two are very tight. He credits Coach Golding with placing him in front of Coach Saban for the evaluation.

Hubbard visited Alabama on Friday with his father, sister and father's girlfriend. The decision feels "awesome" to him and said his family is happy about his college choice.

"I love it all," Hubbard said earlier this month of what he likes about Alabama. "The campus is really nice and the football facilities are top-of-the-line."



