MOBILE, Ala. — Alabama has yet to hit the transfer portal hard this offseason. However, the Crimson Tide added an important piece to its future offense last month when it brought in Maryland tight end transfer C.J. Dippre.

The rising junior is already with Alabama and will get the opportunity to make a strong first impression during spring camp. Before that, Tide Illustrated checked in with a couple of his former Maryland teammates during this week’s Senior Bowl prep.

“C.J., he’s a dog,” former Maryland cornerback Jakorian Bennett told Tide Illustrated. “He’s a leader. He’s going to go hard every day. He’s a great player. He’s big, strong. He’s has the whole package.”

Added offensive tackle Jaelyn Duncan, “He’s a hard worker. He excels in the pass and the run game. To be a great tight end, you’ve got to be able to run block. C.J. can do that very well.”

Dippre started 12 games last season recording 30 receptions for 314 yards and three touchdowns. That included seven combined catches for 79 yards and two touchdowns in games against Ohio State and Michigan. The 6-foot-5, 260-pounder is an avid weightlifter and is known to pull off a few hurdles on the field.

“He’s definitely a mismatch,” Bennett said. “He’s going to be bigger probably than the normal DB and really faster than most safeties, so it’s going to be a tough job.”

Dippre has a similar skill set to Cameron Latu, who is set to move on from Alabama this offseason after starting 24 games at tight end over the past two seasons. In addition to Dippre’s ability as a playmaker, Duncan said he always appreciated when the tight end lined up next to him on the line.

“He works hard,” Duncan said. “He’s aggressive. He knows what he’s supposed to do and knows how to do it.”

As far as Dippre’s personality off the field, Duncan said he doesn’t think the transfer tight end will have any trouble making friends in Tuscaloosa.

“He’s got a lot of energy,” Duncan said. “He’s a fun guy, likes to have fun, stays out of trouble.