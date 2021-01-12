Which players do you think will be back for the 2021 season and which players do you think will declare for the NFL Draft? Do you think Mac Jones played himself into a 1st round draft pick in the NFL? In this video, Kyle Henderson gives his take on which seniors will enter the NFL Draft, which seniors could return in 2021, and which juniors could also declare.

