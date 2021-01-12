The possibility took shape this fall following the SEC’s decision to play a 10-game conference-only schedule. From there, Mac Jones saw the opportunity.

Heading into Alabama’s season opener against Missouri in September, the redshirt junior quarterback stated that if the Crimson Tide could make its way through the extended conference slate en route to a perfect season it would go down as the best team to ever play.

Monday night, Alabama accomplished that mission as it defeated Ohio State 52-24 in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, finishing its season at a perfect 13-0. Following the game, Jones confidently proclaimed his team’s place in history.

“I think we're the best team to ever play,” Jones said. “There's no team that will ever play an SEC schedule like that again. At the same time we're just so happy to have won this game and kind of put the icing on the cake.”

Alabama became the first team to win 11 SEC games in a single year, rolling through the regular season before beating Florida in the conference championship game. From there, the Tide took down Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl before blowing out Ohio State on Monday night.

Not only that, Alabama accomplished the feat while navigating the distractions and complications caused by COVID-19

“I agree with (Mac),” Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore said. “Yes, we really are the best team because we worked hard. We didn't hear the outside noise. We ignored the COVID stuff. We just worked hard together. We just really grinded out for this camp, scrimmages, everything. Even the first game, we were just grinding.”

The perfect season mark Nick Saban’s second undefeated team at Alabama, joining the 2009 squad that went 14-0 its way to securing the head coach’s first title with the Tide. Following Monday’s victory, Saban said it was hard to compare the two teams but did commend this year’s unit for what it accomplished.

“I think especially in this year, with all the disruptions, no spring practice, really no summer ball at all of any sort to develop players, no games where you could play other players and develop players on the team. I think this, based on the circumstances, this team has really accomplished a lot, to be able to do what they did.”

Speaking of the greatest ever, Saban also reached a milestone as this season’s championship gives him seven career national titles, passing Alabama coaching legend Paul “Bear” Bryant for most all-time. When asked whether his head coach was the greatest of all time, Jones wasn’t hesitant to give his opinion on that matter as well.

C'mon, man. Of course he is,” the quarterback said with a laugh. “How could he not be? He does it the right way. He recruits well, but more importantly develops great players and young men. I'm just so blessed that he gave me a chance to come here along with all my teammates. I wouldn't trade it for anything. He's the greatest to ever do it. He'll be the greatest for a long time.”