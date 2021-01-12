Alabama fans got to see Jaylen Waddle in crimson one last time Monday night. For the first time since fracturing his ankle in October, the star receiver returned to the Crimson Tide during its 52-24 victory over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Waddle, one of the most electric players in college football, wasn’t quite his old self less than three months removed from his injury. However, the star receiver still managed to record three receptions for 34 yards.

“I don’t think there’s any question about the fact that Jaylen was not 100 percent in the game,” Saban said. “I think he was 100 percent fast, exploding, straight line. He had a difficult time cutting off of that foot and slowing down. Those are the two things. Decelerating and cutting off of that foot were the two issues for him.”

Waddle returned to practice last week for the first time since injuring his ankle during the opening kickoff against Tennessee on Oct. 24. Before the game, he was seen taking part in sprints while testing out his injury. There were a few times where he appeared to be moving gingerly during the game, including after a 15-yard reception in the first quarter. However, he was able to play on.

According to Saban, the plan was to originally play the receiver 10-12 plays Monday while putting him in situations where he could utilize his 4.30 speed while not having to cut or make sharp turns on his injured ankle. Waddle ended up taking 26 snaps against Ohio State, playing late into the game as starters DeVonta Smith and John Metchie III left due to injury.

“Just shows the commitment, how much he loves his team,” Smith said following the game. “Him just wanting to be out there, just doing what he can, give us everything he got. That was just the message, give us what you got, we'll take anything.”

Added quarterback Mac Jones: “That shows what type of person he is, to put literally his career and body on the line to help us out and help us to win a game. That means so much to everybody. I'm so proud of Waddle.”

Saban said he previously suffered an ankle injury similar to Waddle’s, giving his respect to the receiver for his ability to persevere through the challenge.

Waddle finished the season with 28 receptions for 591 yards and four touchdowns. The junior receiver is expected to be a first-round pick in this year’s NFL draft.

“My hat's off to him,” Saban said. “I had the same injury, so I know the difficulties coming back from that. You're healed but your ankle is so stiff, it's difficult to sort of get the flexibility and the flexion back so you can explode like you want to, especially when you drop your weight on that foot, which comes when you're slowing down, trying to make a cut.

“I have a lot of respect for Jaylen Waddle, his mental toughness and his ability to be able to come back.”