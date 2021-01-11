MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Jaylen Waddle remains a game-time decision for Alabama’s national championship game against Ohio State. An hour and a half before the matchup, the junior receiver tested out his ankle while doing footwork drills and stretches with his fellow receivers.

Alabama has yet to take the field for its official warmups. Whether or not Waddle dresses out for that should provide a better look at the receiver’s availability. During his final news conference on Sunday, Nick Saban provided an update on the star receiver, stating Waddle was able to practice to some degree last week.

“I think the biggest challenge is can he sustain in the game,” Saban said. “And it’ll be a game-time decision as to whether he thinks he can play and go out there and do his job well enough to contribute to the team, and we won’t know that until we get out there after pregame warmup.”

Waddle fractured his ankle during the opening kickoff against Tennessee on Oct. 24. Before suffering the injury, he recorded 25 receptions for 557 yards and four touchdowns over four full games. The 5-foot-10, 182-pounder was Alabama’s starter at slot receiver and also returned punts and kickoffs. He has since been replaced by Slade Bolden at slot receiver while DeVonta Smith has handled punts and tight end Jahleel Billingsley has taken on the kick return role.

Alabama (12-0) will take on Ohio State (7-0) at 7 p.m. CT inside of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

