Nick Saban isn’t the only legend Alabama will have to replace this year. According to a report from The Tuscaloosa News, longtime Crimson Tide football radio voice Eli Gold will not call Alabama games this fall.

Gold’s role as the play-by-play voice of Alabama football will be filled by Chris Stewart, who currently serves as the basketball play-by-play voice for Crimson Tide Sports Network. Stewart is expected to keep his role calling Alabama basketball games as well.

According to a report from WBRC, Gold is not retiring from broadcasting. Instead, CTSN chose not to renew his contract.