TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — J.C. Latham believes Kadyn Proctor’s back-and-forth offseason should serve as a lesson moving forward.

Speaking to reporters after participating in Alabama’s Pro Day on Wednesday, Latham was asked about Proctor, who made news Tuesday by announcing his transfer back to Alabama after leaving the Crismon Tide for Iowa in January.

“We’re the standard,” Latham said of Alabama. “You know, the grass isn’t always greener at other places. So when things happen and you think that it might be better somewhere else, you get to find out the hard way that it’s not. It’s Alabama for a reason.”

Proctor signed with Alabama as the top-rated tackle in last year's class. He started all 14 games last season, becoming the first true freshman to start at left tackle for Alabama since Cam Robinson in 2014. However, his debut season was met with plenty of adversity as he gave up 12 sacks and 36 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

In January, Proctor, a Des Moines, Iowa native, transferred to his home state Hawkeyes. However, he will not participate in spring practice and is set to rejoin the Crimson Tide once the transfer portal opens back up on April 15.

Latham, who is projected as a first-round pick in next month’s NFL draft, said he’s been too busy working on his own offseason regime to keep up with Proctor’s roller-coaster offseason. However, he said he does communicate with his former teammate from time to time.

As far as what Proctor’s bringing back to Alabama, Latham said he saw an “amazing amount of improvement” from the sophomore during his debut season last year.

“He was a young pup when he first got in,” Latham said. “And just from summer to fall camp and moving forward, just the ability to adjust on the fly and keep going. You look at the last game and compare it to the first game, and you’ll see improvement right there.”