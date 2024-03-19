Kadyn Proctor is on his way back to Alabama. Tide Illustrated confirmed Tuesday that the five-star offensive tackle is set to rejoin the Crimson Tide after transferring to Iowa in January.

Earlier Tuesday, The Athletic reported that Proctor was expected to leave the Hawkeyes' program and ultimately transfer back to Alabama. Because Proctor has not graduated, he will have to wait until April 15 when the transfer portal re-opens. The sophomore will be eligible to play at Alabama this fall should he choose to rejoin the Crimson Tide.

Proctor started all 14 games last season, becoming the first true freshman to start at left tackle for Alabama since Cam Robinson in 2014. However, he struggled mightily in his debut campaign.

According to Pro Football Focus, Proctor tied for the most allowed sacks among all Division I offensive linemen with 12. He also gave up the 12th most pressures with 36.

Still, he showed signs of growth throughout the year, earning Alabama's second-highest offensive grade during its win over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. According to PFF, the 6-foot-7, 360-pound lineman ended the season with a 58.8 pass-blocking grade and a 67.2 run-blocking mark.

Proctor signed with Alabama as the top-rated tackle and No. 8 overall player in the 2023 class. He has three years of eligibility remaining.