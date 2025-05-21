Latest in recruitment of top 10 tight ends in loaded 2026 class

Kendre' Harrison

With the commitment of Matt Ludwig to Michigan, half of the top 10 tight ends in the 2026 class are now committed. Here is a look at where all 10 stand now heading into the big month of June.

The five-star tight end committed to Oregon in late November and has only reinforced his pledge to the Ducks multiple times, even after North Carolina (another finalist) hired Hall of Famer Bill Belichick. The Tar Heels, Penn State, Miami and Florida State were the other finalists but there doesn’t seem to be a big threat for the Ducks yet.

The Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei standout tight end started his official visits at Ole Miss over the weekend and while the Rebels are definitely intriguing (and Bowman has a family connection to coach Lane Kiffin), Georgia is still setting the pace in his recruitment. USC has surged in Bowman’s recruitment with Texas and Oregon also very involved. But Bowman could be Brock Bowers-esque and the Dawgs are selling him on that hard.

Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Florida and Texas are the five standouts for Prothro but the feeling is that the Bulldogs and Tigers could be battling this one out. The Bowdon, Ga., standout is also getting more and more intrigued by the Gators. Georgia already has Lincoln Keyes committed and have the edge for Bowman but the Dawgs are selling Prothro on being a big outside receiver so seeing the field early wouldn’t be an issue with a logjam at tight end.

Alabama, Illinois, Ohio State, Penn State and Ole Miss are the five frontrunners in Sutter’s recruitment and an argument could be made for each, for different reasons. But the Dunlap, Ill., standout has really connected with the Alabama coaching staff and its vision for him in the offense. While it wouldn’t be a shocker to see him at Ole Miss or the Big Ten, the Crimson Tide are the team to beat.

Oregon, Georgia, Miami, Michigan and Utah were the other frontrunners for the St. George (Utah) Pine View standout but he committed to BYU in early April and looks locked in. The Ducks were the dream team growing up but whether it was Harrison’s pledge or a major affinity for the BYU program, the Cougars won out.

The Nashville (Tenn.) Donelson Christian Academy four-star has been committed to Tennessee since August but there will be others involved working to flip him. Ole Miss has made a major impression especially with how the Rebels have used tight ends. Miami is a major one especially with the positional history there and should be watched as well. If Tennessee throws more to its tight ends this season, that would help keep Sneed. If not, we’ll see.

The four-star tight end goes to Saline, Mich., but lives in Ann Arbor and still – somewhat surprisingly – picked Georgia over Michigan and others in November. Michigan made it clear Keyes was a top priority and then Ohio State and others were involved but after a trip to Athens, Keyes was sold on the Bulldogs.

Getting the best read on Premer is tough because the Great Bend, Kan., standout doesn’t give too many hints about his frontrunner. Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan and Notre Dame are the frontrunners and it will be interesting to see if he wants to join four-star standout Linkon Cure in Manhattan. The feeling is that Iowa State has the slightest edge over Kansas and others now.

Ole Miss will get his first visit and that could change things. Then the Mt. Zion, Ill., four-star standout will see Auburn. That could alter the landscape as well. A visit to North Carolina is still being figured out and Notre Dame has essentially been eliminated. But Illinois is the team to beat for Anderson and it might be too much to overcome since he loves the coaching staff so much there. He lives about an hour away and it would be a shocker if he doesn’t end up there.