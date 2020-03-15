“If I continue to stick to what I do and push myself every day, I know I can make it there eventually,” Edwards said.

Working his way into the rotation won’t be so easy for the four-star back from Destrehan, Louisiana. Typically only five backs see even 10 carries for the Crimson Tide each season, but Edwards has been buried on a depth chart before.

“It was exactly what happened at Destrehan,” Edwards said. “I remember at one point there was seven guys here as running back and I was just this little sophomore coming in. And I was able to make it all the way to the second string and make my statement. So I feel like I can do the same thing.”

His climb will start in the weight room and on the practice field, but there’s a good chance his first chance to prove himself publicly will come on special teams.

Again.

“I remember coming out as a freshman, getting moved up to varsity finally, the very first play I made was on kickoff return,” Edwards said, referring to his high school career. “And I made my first tackle, and that’s how I earned my stripes. … I’m ready for whatever college has for me, and I know I’m gonna go out there and do whatever I can to make the team better.”