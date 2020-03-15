Kyle Edwards wanted to join Alabama Crimson Tide since offer arrived
The math doesn’t favor running back Kyle Edwards.
When the Alabama signee arrives in Tuscaloosa later this year, he will join a running back room that features six other scholarship players, including fellow freshmen Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams (both of whom enrolled early).
Alabama Crimson Tide postpones spring practice
Destyn Pazon impressed by Nick Saban's recruiting approach
Alabama tight end Giles Amos enters the NCAA transfer portal
“If I continue to stick to what I do and push myself every day, I know I can make it there eventually,” Edwards said.
Working his way into the rotation won’t be so easy for the four-star back from Destrehan, Louisiana. Typically only five backs see even 10 carries for the Crimson Tide each season, but Edwards has been buried on a depth chart before.
“It was exactly what happened at Destrehan,” Edwards said. “I remember at one point there was seven guys here as running back and I was just this little sophomore coming in. And I was able to make it all the way to the second string and make my statement. So I feel like I can do the same thing.”
His climb will start in the weight room and on the practice field, but there’s a good chance his first chance to prove himself publicly will come on special teams.
Again.
“I remember coming out as a freshman, getting moved up to varsity finally, the very first play I made was on kickoff return,” Edwards said, referring to his high school career. “And I made my first tackle, and that’s how I earned my stripes. … I’m ready for whatever college has for me, and I know I’m gonna go out there and do whatever I can to make the team better.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news