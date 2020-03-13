A year after earning a scholarship at Alabama former walk-on tight end Giles Amos put his name in the NCAA transfer portal on Friday, BamaInsider learned.

Amos, who earned his scholarship in fall camp of last year, appeared in 10 games for the Crimson Tide last season. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound tight end’s lone contribution to the stat sheet came on a 5-yard catch against New Mexico State.

Known for his long hair and beard, Amos became a fan favorite last fall as fellow tight end Miller Forristall nicknamed him “Trailer Park Jesus”

“Ask some of the DBs the next time they’re up here how covering Giles Amos went on the scout field for the first couple of years," Forristall said during last season's fall camp. "I mean, Giles is over top of guys, pulling the ball off. It’s like warmups, and he’s laying out out of bounds. So I mean, he earned that scholarship, and the guy’s a heck of a ball player. And it’s been fun kind of just to grow up and be with him”

Alabama has already seen running back Jerome Ford transfer to Cincinnati and offensive lineman Scott Lashley transfer to Mississippi State this offseason. Amos joins defensive back Scooby Carter as the Crimson Tide’s two players currently in the NCAA transfer portal.