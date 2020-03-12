“He basically was just telling about the life after football,” Pazon said. “He wasn’t really focused on what I can do on the field. He knew my ability. He just wanted to tell me that I’m gonna be successful after the NFL or after college football guaranteed.”

Pazon, a 2021 four-star receiver from New Orleans, isn’t the first prospect to take notice of how little Saban focuses on football. However, he might be one of the first guys to change the way he thinks about his recruitment with other schools because of what Saban said to him.