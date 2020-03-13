Alabama was scheduled to begin its spring practice on Friday. That will no longer be the case as the university announced Friday that it has elected to postpone its spring camp due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

At 2:05 CT on Friday, the university released a statement reading: "Alabama has suspended spring football practice until further notice, including all football media-related activities. We will provide updates when more information is available."

The Crimson Tide was originally slated to practice Friday before taking part in spring break. Thursday, the university extended its spring break until March 30. Alabama had practices scheduled for March 23, 25, 27 and 28 during that time. The team also rescheduled its pro day from March 24 to April 9. As of Friday, Alabama's annual A-Day game is still scheduled for April 18.

Friday, the NCAA instituted a dead period for in-person recruiting through at least April 15.