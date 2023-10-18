Tide Illustrated staff reporter Dean Harrell spoke with VolReport managing editor Noah Taylor to get some insight on this week's matchup between No.11 Alabama and the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers.

Last year, Hendon Hooker and Jalin Hyatt gave the Alabama defense numerous problems all game long. Hooker finished the game with 5 touchdown passes, all to Hyatt. This year, Tennessee's offense is different after the NFL draft took two of its primary weapons from last year, but the Crimson Tide's defense hasn't changed a whole lot. How do you expect Joe Milton to perform against this year's Alabama defense who has been playing really well all season?

It's hard to say with Joe Milton. The passing game has taken a significant step back and the Vols have had to lean on its run game heavily. Some of that is on Milton, who hasn't been able to establish a downfield attack through six games and his decision making has been suspect at times, particularly with the interceptions he's thrown, all of which have been mostly avoidable. The wide receiver room certainly shares some of the blame, though. Even when Milton has been on target, his receivers haven't helped him out. There's been a plethora of dropped balls this season, including last week vs. Texas A&M and that has been the most concerning aspect of this offense. The group took a big hit against South Carolina when leading receiver Bru McCoy went down with a season-ending injury and that has caused a shuffle in the room. Tennessee started redshirt sophomore Chas Nimrod in place of McCoy last week and another freshman with limited playing experience in Kaleb Webb and Oregon transfer Dont'e Thornton Jr. who typically plays the slot position has taken reps on the outside in practice. Overall, I don't expect Milton to have as tame of a performance as he did last week with 100 passing yards.

Obviously last year, Jalen Milroe didn't get to play against the Volunteers meanwhile being under Bryce Young who threw for over 450 yards in the matchup last season. Being a much different style of quarterback, how do you think Tennessee will try to limit Milroe from connecting a deep ball pass or scrambling for a big gain?

Tennessee's pass rush has been incredibly effective this season and its defensive front has a proven ability to get after the quarterback. The Vols are ranked second in the SEC in sacks with 24 and given the number of sacks that Alabama has allowed this season, I think they'll continue to have success there and stick with a similar approach they've had to this point. That being said, Tennessee hasn't faced a quarterback as dynamic as Jalen Milroe, though Spencer Rattler might be the closest example. There could be some opportunities for him to make plays outside of the pocket. The lone offensive touchdown that the Vols allowed last week was on a third-and-goal play that broke down and Max Johnson was able to rush for a touchdown.

Joe Milton and Aaron Beasley are the headline players of the offense and defense for Tennessee, but who are some "under the radar" players that the Crimson Tide has to keep an eye on in order to have some success?

Offensively, any of the three running backs. It's hard to classify Jaylen Wright as "under the radar" at this point. I'm sure the Alabama defense is well aware of him given the fact that he's Tennessee's leading rusher but the other two backs make up one of the best running back rooms in the league. Dylan Sampson has had a couple of breakout games already as a true sophomore and Jabari Small has been solid. All three are capable of having a big game and carrying the load, which they've all done at different points. On defense, James Pearce Jr. has been phenomenal off the edge. He has nine TFLs and six sacks, including two sacks vs. South Carolina. He's another one of those players that the Crimson Tide offense will account for, but he has exceeded expectations.

Last time out against Texas A&M, the Vols ran a strong running attack against the Aggies, totaling 232 yards on the ground and only 100 through the air. How do you think Tennessee will balance their offensive attack against Alabama? Do you think Joe Milton will air it out more or will Jaylen Wright keep it on the ground instead?

I think Tennessee will turn to its run game until it's stopped. Texas A&M entered that game with the top rushing defense in the SEC, limiting opponents to just 84.0 yards per game and outside of the first drive, struggled to slow down Wright. And like I previously mentioned, there are plenty of options there to carry the load. If the run game is successful, you would think that would open up passing lanes and help the Vols have more balance. There hasn't really been a game yet where Tennessee has been that balanced this season so it's either due for one or the trend will continue.

Last year's game was a thriller to say the least. The image of Volunteer fans storming the field and tearing down the goalposts has been lingering in the heads of Crimson Tide fans, players, and coaches for a year now. How do you think Tennessee will perform against a fired up Alabama squad and even more fired up fans in Tuscaloosa on Saturday?

It's hard to bet against Nick Saban in "revenge" games. He has come out on top of them more often than not and there is plenty of reason for Alabama to have had this game circled on its calendar. Ultimately, I think it will be another defensive battle for both teams, a complete 180 from what these two teams did last season in Knoxville. The Vols have struggled on the road under Josh Heupel with their one loss already this season in front of a hostile crowd at The Swamp against Florida. The biggest key will be communication. What hurt Tennessee in Gainesville and last season at Georgia were a number of pre-snap penalties that moved it behind the chains. Having starting center Cooper Mays back (he was out vs. Florida) will help and if it avoids the self-inflicted errors, Tennessee has a chance to overcome the road environment. If it is a repeat of the Florida game, I don't see the Vols having success.