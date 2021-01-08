Keys to winning the college football national title game
The SEC Nation Crew: Tim Tebow, Roman Harper, and Jordan Rogers previewed the upcoming national title game between Alabama vs. Ohio State this morning. Click the video to watch each of the analysts provide keys to the game.
Video Time Stamps
3:34 Tebow on Mac Jones
6:00 On Jaylen Waddle
11:30 Ohio State’s run game
14:35 Alabama’s greatness
17:40 Ohio State’s tempo
23:50 Avoiding distractions
26:15 Tebow on Mac Jones again
28:00 Ohio State’s pass defense
