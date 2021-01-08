The SEC Nation Crew: Tim Tebow, Roman Harper, and Jordan Rogers previewed the upcoming national title game between Alabama vs. Ohio State this morning. Click the video to watch each of the analysts provide keys to the game.

Video Time Stamps

3:34 Tebow on Mac Jones

6:00 On Jaylen Waddle

11:30 Ohio State’s run game

14:35 Alabama’s greatness

17:40 Ohio State’s tempo

23:50 Avoiding distractions

26:15 Tebow on Mac Jones again

28:00 Ohio State’s pass defense

