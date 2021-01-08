BamaInsider - Alabama LB Dylan Moses overcame adversity, criticism during comeback season

Alabama Linebacker Dylan Moses perseveres through injury, criticism in comeback season A childhood spent in the spotlight has taught Dylan Moses several lessons. One of the first things the former five-star recruit learned was to ignore social media. Since Moses received his first college offer from LSU heading into the summer of his eighth-grade year, he and his family have made it a rule not to read too much into outside commentary. The policy was especially beneficial when the Alexandria, La. native flipped his commitment from LSU to Alabama during his senior year of high school. It continued to pay off throughout the linebacker’s time with the Crimson Tide, whether by keeping him grounded or shielding him from the inevitable vitriol spewed by keyboard warriors. Moses is seldom on social media anyway. Outside of the occasional retweet, he hardly uses his Twitter account. Meanwhile, he’s posted just four times on Instagram since the beginning of the season. So, if you send the star linebacker a message, don’t be offended if he doesn’t get back to you. He probably didn’t read it. However, temptation gets the best of us at times, and Moses is no different. Last month, the redshirt junior set aside his rule, skimming through direct messages before Alabama’s game at Arkansas. That decision almost carried drastic consequences.

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Dylan Moses. Photo | Getty Images

Tomeka Murray remembers being a bit surprised by the words on the other end of the phone. “Mom," Moses told her, "I just don't think I can do it anymore." In the hours leading up to Alabama’s Dec. 12 matchup against Arkansas, the Tide’s defensive leader was seriously contemplating hanging up his cleats for good. Heading into his 10th game of the season, Moses was still playing through the residual pain of an ACL tear which kept him out the entirety of the previous year. The former Butkus Award finalist was in the midst of a frustratingly inconsistent campaign that saw his draft stock fall from a possible first-rounder to a probable mid-round selection. The week before, he struggled during Alabama’s road win at LSU, earning a season-worst 32.0 tackling grade from Pro Football Focus during his return to his home state. Distraught and in pain, he turned to his phone for a distraction only to receive another blow. The confounded message was delivered by a disgruntled Alabama fan, making it harder to take. It read like this: “I waited all season for you to show us that you can actually be a football player and not a bust.” At the moment, those words nearly served as the final straw in the linebacker’s trying season. “I tell you, that hurt Dylan so much,” Murray said. “Because you can't say publicly how much pain you're in. You can't say publicly how much mental anguish you're in, because you want to be able to succeed and you want to be able to help your team with 110 percent. Dylan really struggled with that.”

Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses (32) chases down Missouri quarterback Shawn Robinson. Photo | Getty Images

Moses claims he felt back to his old self by Alabama’s season opener at Missouri on Sept. 26. Although, as the year progressed, so did his lingering pain. Murray remembers bringing Moses’ daughter to Tuscaloosa, Ala. to visit him during the middle of the season. Meeting her son back at his apartment following the game, the pain became much more apparent. “He opens the door and he walked in like Frankenstein,” she recalled. “I mean, you could see the pain and anguish on his face. … It was so bad that his daughter ran up to him for him to pick her up, and he braced himself before he grabbed her. She's running all over the place, trying to jump on him, and he's constantly trying to make sure she doesn't jump on his leg. “So I knew at that moment, even though he said he was OK, he wasn't OK.” Partly due to the expectations placed on him heading into the season, Moses was shy to fully divulge his pain to coaches and teammates. Instead, the perfectionist picked apart his game, tearing himself down following early-season mistakes. Murray remembers a conversation she had with her son following the game against Tennessee, an especially painful outing for Moses. During that time she reminded him that his role on the team was more than what the box score revealed. “I had to help him understand that being a leader doesn't mean that you're the one that's making all the stats, that you're the one that's getting all the accolades, that you're the one that's front and center,” she said. “Being a leader is being able to go out there and work every single day regardless of how you feel, and making sure that everyone around you is built up to their highest potential. That's being a leader." Moses eventually became more comfortable opening up to teammates and coaches who served as a vital support system through his struggles. Tight end Miller Forristall, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury in 2017, said he spoke with Moses on multiple occasions, providing advice and encouragement. “I struggled coming back from my ACL a little bit,” Forristall said. “Took me a while. Honestly, it took me two good years to feel like myself again. Dylan and I have talked on and off a lot about encouragement. Sometimes you don't always feel like you used to, but you can still play better and you can still be better than the player you were.”

